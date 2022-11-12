'Hysterical' Meghan Markle has 'faux compassion' for women: Psychologist

Meghan Markle is getting a response from psychologist Jordan Peterson after she used his soundbite on her podcast Archetypes.



The Duchess of Sussex is accused of having 'faux compassion' to gain public approval.

“It's this sanctimonious, faux compassionate, talking down to her audience," he said.



In his soundbite presented by Meghan, Dr Peterson was spotted saying: “I don't think that men can control crazy women.”



The Duchess then talked about men conveniently labelling ambitious women.

Of the podcast, he said: "Trying to be sure that we're all really on the same compassionate page here and we're all being victimised by terrible forces that are arrayed against us and none of that's really fair."



"It just grates on me," Peterson added in his normal voice.

He continued: "And I do believe that it is the case that it's very difficult to control female anti-social behaviour often of the type that's been pilloried as hysterical and I think that there is no shortage of clinical evidence to support precisely that claim."