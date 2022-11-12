Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'woke up' after nephew George 'unspoken' photo

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly shattered after the Buckingham Palace released a new photo of Prince George.



Prince William's son, who is now second in line to the throne, posed for a photo alongside Queen Elizabeth II, grandfather King Charles and his father in 2020.

Andrew Morton believes the photograph was the "wake up call" for the Sussex.



He wrote in his book: "The royal couple suspected that the entire institution was conspiring against them. As they saw it, the evidence was all around them."

He added: "The unspoken code was straightforward: the future of the monarchy was assured, with or without Meghan and Harry."



"This sense that, despite their international popularity, they were low down the royal totem pole was confirmed when Harry arranged to meet the Queen for a grandson-to-grandmother chat in early January," he continued.

"At the last minute the meeting was postponed," added Andrew.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their exit from royal duties days after the photo was released by The Palace.