 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'woke up' after nephew George 'unspoken' photo

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly shattered after the Buckingham Palace released a new photo of Prince George.

Prince William's son, who is now second in line to the throne, posed for a photo alongside Queen Elizabeth II, grandfather King Charles and his father in 2020.

Andrew Morton believes the photograph was the "wake up call" for the Sussex.

He wrote in his book: "The royal couple suspected that the entire institution was conspiring against them. As they saw it, the evidence was all around them."

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry woke up after nephew George unspoken photo

He added: "The unspoken code was straightforward: the future of the monarchy was assured, with or without Meghan and Harry."

"This sense that, despite their international popularity, they were low down the royal totem pole was confirmed when Harry arranged to meet the Queen for a grandson-to-grandmother chat in early January," he continued.

"At the last minute the meeting was postponed," added Andrew.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their exit from royal duties days after the photo was released by The Palace.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears receives love from Ariana Grande as she talks about ‘breathing’

Britney Spears receives love from Ariana Grande as she talks about ‘breathing’
Constance Wu: 'I believe in ghosts'

Constance Wu: 'I believe in ghosts'
King Charles will abdicate before his coronation?

King Charles will abdicate before his coronation?
Emily Blunt says daughters ‘don’t want to watch’ parents ‘on-screen’

Emily Blunt says daughters ‘don’t want to watch’ parents ‘on-screen’
Dave Bautista sends 'Gears of War' pitch to Netflix on Twitter

Dave Bautista sends 'Gears of War' pitch to Netflix on Twitter
Takeoff’s ‘Celebration of Life’: friends, family pay tribute to late rapper

Takeoff’s ‘Celebration of Life’: friends, family pay tribute to late rapper
Lizzo ‘chases music' in ‘Love Lizzo’, trailer’s out now

Lizzo ‘chases music' in ‘Love Lizzo’, trailer’s out now
Sandra Bullock fans fear actor may take permanent retirement from acting

Sandra Bullock fans fear actor may take permanent retirement from acting
Chris Hemsworth performs Special Forces training tests in ‘Limitless’ trailer

Chris Hemsworth performs Special Forces training tests in ‘Limitless’ trailer
Prince George will never take throne, Prince William will be the last King?

Prince George will never take throne, Prince William will be the last King?
Here’s how Jennifer Aniston feeling after sharing infertility struggles

Here’s how Jennifer Aniston feeling after sharing infertility struggles

Daniel Craig surprises fans with stunning dance moves in Taika Waititi ad

Daniel Craig surprises fans with stunning dance moves in Taika Waititi ad