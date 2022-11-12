 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Sandra Bullock fans fear actor may take permanent retirement from acting

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Sandra Bullock fans fear actor may take permanent retirement from acting
Sandra Bullock fans fear actor may take permanent retirement from acting

Sandra Bullock’s fans are worried that the star may decide to take permanent retirement from acting as she’s completely vanished from the public eye.

The Lost City star announced that she is taking a break from the hustle of being an actor to focus on her mental well-being.

However, the actor has reportedly rejected multiple million-dollar roles, according to Radar Online, which has left people worried.

“Sandra has been ‘closed for business’ since the early summer,” an insider told the outlet. “She’s saying no to everything — even jobs that pay millions for just a couple of days of work.”

“Sure, she’s taken time off before,” said the insider referring to the time when Bullock took time off work to deal with her divorce from Jesse James.

“But this feels different, and people are worried she’s veering toward permanent retirement,” the insider expressed his worry.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bullock said earlier this year, "I'm so burnt out. I'm so tired. I'm so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it."

Following this, a source told OK Magazine that the actor has been practicing “mindfulness” on her Wyoming ranch since she announced short break from the hectic life of Hollywood.

"She's been on her Wyoming ranch just decompressing and practicing mindfulness," the insider added. "It's been months now, and she's loving it."

More From Entertainment:

Takeoff’s ‘Celebration of Life’: friends, family pay tribute to late rapper

Takeoff’s ‘Celebration of Life’: friends, family pay tribute to late rapper
Lizzo ‘chases music' in ‘Love Lizzo’, trailer’s out now

Lizzo ‘chases music' in ‘Love Lizzo’, trailer’s out now
Chris Hemsworth performs Special Forces training tests in ‘Limitless’ trailer

Chris Hemsworth performs Special Forces training tests in ‘Limitless’ trailer
Prince George will never take throne, Prince William will be the last King?

Prince George will never take throne, Prince William will be the last King?
Here’s how Jennifer Aniston feeling after sharing infertility struggles

Here’s how Jennifer Aniston feeling after sharing infertility struggles

Daniel Craig surprises fans with stunning dance moves in Taika Waititi ad

Daniel Craig surprises fans with stunning dance moves in Taika Waititi ad
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage won’t last?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage won’t last?
Aaron Carter fans blame ex-fiancée Melanie Martin for singer's death

Aaron Carter fans blame ex-fiancée Melanie Martin for singer's death
'Hysterical' Meghan Markle has 'faux compassion' for women: Psychologist

'Hysterical' Meghan Markle has 'faux compassion' for women: Psychologist
Meghan Markle advised to ‘be quiet for a while’

Meghan Markle advised to ‘be quiet for a while’

Queen aide predicted Meghan Markle will leave royals 'in tears': 'Will not end well'

Queen aide predicted Meghan Markle will leave royals 'in tears': 'Will not end well'
Harry Styles hits gym with Olivia Wilde ahead of ‘Love On Tour’ concert

Harry Styles hits gym with Olivia Wilde ahead of ‘Love On Tour’ concert