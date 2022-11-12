 
entertainment
Constance Wu: 'I believe in ghosts'

Constance Wu: 'I believe in ghosts'

Constance Wu revealed she believes in ghosts and opened up about her encounters with the spirits.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 2:22 — A Ghost Story actor said, "I believe in ghosts but not in the way most people do. I don't think it's a spooky, scary, haunted thing. I think ghost encounters are very ordinary. Mine happened in broad daylight in a neighborhood, not in a haunted house or with any scary vibes around. I saw a very old lady standing there, and she was very nice with these thick glasses. And then, just like that, she was gone. It wasn't scary, and she wasn't threatening. It just seemed like she was a little lost."

Pitch Perfect actor Anna Camp also shares her co-star's beliefs in ghosts.

"I believe in ghosts. I've had a couple supernatural [experiences]. I own two Ouija boards and I actually got a warning from a Ouija board once in college about something that happened years later when I got another Ouija board. It was all interconnected and gave me chills and still gives me chills to this day when I retell the story. But there is something operating above and beyond just what's happening here. I'm a firm believer."

2:22 - A Ghost Story depicts two couples who check whether the house is haunted by staying up until 2:22.

