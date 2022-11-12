 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
Former royal butler compares Kate, William’s relationship to King Charles, Diana

King Charles succeeded to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.

In his first address as Britain's new monarch, Charles announced new roles for his eldest son and heir to the throne, William and his wife Kate Middleton, saying that they will now be known as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The honorable title of Wales couple previously belonged to then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Reflecting on the new title and responsibilities given to William and Kate, former royal butler Grant Harrold has shared how different the new Prince and Princess of Wales are from Charles and Princess Diana.

Harrold, who served as King Charles‘ butler and also worked for Prince William and Kate before they were married, remained associated with the royal family for seven years.

He said that he sees a big difference now in Kate and William’s marriage than Charles and Diana’s.

Speaking on behalf of OnlineCasino.ca, Harrold explained, “William and Kate have been married about as long as Charles and Diana were, look at how those two are still a complete 100% team, so it’s very different.

“I think they don’t put a foot wrong, they never put a foot wrong, just like the Queen. I see almost a very mirrored effect between William and Kate and the queen and Prince Philip but 80 years apart,” he added.

Harrold continued, “Two very similar couples, very similar love, very similar dedication to duty but two very different types of royals, one very traditional and one very modern, and that’s part of this transition.”

He also noted that William and Kate are coming into their new Prince and Princess of Wales roles together unlike Charles and Diana.

“You look at them already and they’ve only been Prince and Princess of Wales for over [two] months and we already see them as a Prince and Princess of Wales,” he noted.

