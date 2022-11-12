PR expert weighs in on Britney Spears public image after social media rants

Britney Spears has been receiving negative reviews from her fans as she has been “doing increasingly inappropriate things to get attention” on social media.

PR expert Ryan McCormick told Newsweek that the Hold Me Closer hitmaker is “in desperate need of an image makeover.”

“I think she should hire a PR agency that particularly specializes in crisis communications," he added. "There are a lot of terrific aspects about Spears that should be brought to the public light.”

“Not to say that people won't still be interested in the negative headlines but, if there isn't any shift in the consistency of these less-than-flattering headlines about her, it becomes much harder for Spears and her brand to recover and once again be seen as positive in the court of public opinion."

Talking to the outlet, psychiatrist Carole Lieberman shared her advice for the pop star, who has been sharing her rants on social media about the abusive behaviour of her parents during her 13-year-long conservatorship.

“She should be seeing a psychiatrist for psychotherapy and medication management at least three times a week,” the psychiatrist said referring to the singer’s social media content consisting of nude images and public posts bashing her family.

"Though I have not examined Britney Spears, I have observed her closely now for approximately 15 years. Basically, the problem is that Britney has not wanted to acknowledge to herself that she has a mental illness," Lieberman added.

She continued: "Since her conservatorship ended, Britney, in a less supervised and more manic state, has been pushing the envelope, doing increasingly inappropriate things to get attention - such as more seductive dances, and less self-censored public statements - and these are only the tip of the iceberg."