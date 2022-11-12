 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

'Tulsa King's' Max Casella makes a shocking revelation: he did not hit puberty until age 27

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Tulsa Kings Max Casella makes a shocking revelation: he did not hit puberty until age 27

Max Casella, set to star alongside Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King, revealed a shocking condition due to which he did not hit puberty until 27 years old.

According to Daily Mail on November 12, Max Casella spoke to Page Six on November 9 at the New York premiere of the upcoming Paramount+ series and opened up about his condition.

The 55-year-old veteran actor said that he has pituitary dwarfism, a growth hormone deficiency characterised by unusually short height.

Casella shared, "'I was given testosterone. I was on growth hormones; I’m still on those things. My body didn’t go through the change by itself."

He also said that injecting growth hormones helped him reach puberty finally in his late twenties.

He explained, "I have a malfunctioning pituitary gland from birth and basically had to jumpstart my puberty by pumping me full of testosterone and growth hormones to get me to grow because it wasn’t happening. I was 25, and I hadn’t even shaved."

The Doogie Howser alum shared his anxiety over his condition, "It was a horror show. I couldn’t talk about it. No one understood it."

"It’s like the trans community today talks about body dysmorphia and feeling like, 'I’m in the wrong body,' absolutely my experience. Absolutely. I was a man trapped in a little boy’s body throughout most of my 20s until they finally pumped me full of testosterone," he shared.

Nevertheless, Casella had, significantly, a successful career with over 100 projects and his recent one is with the 76-year-old Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King.


More From Entertainment:

‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane and Candice Neill, split after 12 years

‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane and Candice Neill, split after 12 years
Ferne McCann's fiance Lorri Haines posts cryptic quote amid 'voice note' scandal

Ferne McCann's fiance Lorri Haines posts cryptic quote amid 'voice note' scandal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship to ‘end in tears’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship to ‘end in tears’
Dakota Johnson proves that she's the biggest fan of Coldplay: Here's why

Dakota Johnson proves that she's the biggest fan of Coldplay: Here's why
'Yellowstone' director defends the series against 'Anti-Woke’ allegations

'Yellowstone' director defends the series against 'Anti-Woke’ allegations
King Charles III eyes £600 bonus for staff on lower salaries

King Charles III eyes £600 bonus for staff on lower salaries
Nick Cannon pens a heartwarming note as he celebrates birth of his 12th child

Nick Cannon pens a heartwarming note as he celebrates birth of his 12th child
Strictly's Kym Marsh was about to quit show just hours before live performance: Deets inside

Strictly's Kym Marsh was about to quit show just hours before live performance: Deets inside
King Charles takes big step to win hearts

King Charles takes big step to win hearts
Oscar-nominated Michelle Williams admits she still takes acting classes

Oscar-nominated Michelle Williams admits she still takes acting classes
King Charles sets conditions for Prince Harry's return to royal fold?

King Charles sets conditions for Prince Harry's return to royal fold?
Strictly’s Helen Skelton shows her fresh-faced beauty ahead of upcoming performance

Strictly’s Helen Skelton shows her fresh-faced beauty ahead of upcoming performance