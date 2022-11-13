 
Sunday Nov 13 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry on a ‘kamikaze mission’ of ‘destructive madness’

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Royal experts warn Prince Harry is on a ‘kamikaze mission’ of ‘destructive madness’.

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton issued these claims while speaking to the Mail Online.

There, he began by writing, “It’s easy to try and ignore Meghan’s constant whinging and claims of victimhood – after all, this is the first of many woe-is-me interviews planned to plug her Spotify show – but it’s critical the Royal Family read the nonsense tell-all in full to discover just how far down their own rabbit hole the Sussexes now find themselves.”

“It’s obvious to me they no longer have a shred of respect for the Queen or the monarchy, an institution they seem to wish to damage, even as they continue to profit off their connection to it.”

“That’s why Prince Charles and William, ideally with peacemaker Kate in tow, should board a plane to California.”

“I know there’s a million reasons why such an idea would be dismissed as preposterous and impossible, especially given the chance of getting through to Harry seems close to nil – he’s co-pilot of this kamikaze mission, after all.”

“But at least they would have tried everything, on behalf of the Queen, the institution she has worked her life to protect and the country she loves, to save Harry from this destructive madness.”

