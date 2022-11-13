 
BTS' Jimin trends on twitter with debut ost track 'Our Blues'

BTS' Jimin and Ha Sung-Woon collaborative original soundtrack With You for the Korean drama Our Blues have recorded numerous achievements on different streaming platforms.

On November 12, Allkpop reported that Jimin's debut OST song With You surpassed 30 million views on YouTube and marked a new record as the most streamed Korean OST of 2022.

As with this massive win, Jimin is trending on Twitter as fans started sending their star congratulatory messages with related keywords: HIT MAKER JIMIN, PROUD OF YOU JIMIN, and #WithYou30MYouTube.

With You had also crossed the 43.1 million streams mark on the South Korean popular streaming platform Melon just a day prior and became the fastest OST by a BTS member to reach this impressive milestone.

In addition, the OST track also surpassed 167 million streams on Spotify.

