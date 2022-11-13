 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana overheard King Charles, Camilla 'filthy' bathroom conversation

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Princess Diana once had a 'row' with husband King Charles over his telephonic conversation with then-mistress Camilla Parker Bowles.

The late princess’ biographer, Andrew Morton, recalls a conversation with Diana, in which she said: "I once heard him on the telephone in his bath on his hand-held set, saying: 'Whatever happens, I will always love you.’"

Diana continued, as per Morton: "I told him afterwards that I had listened at the door, and we had a filthy row."

The Princess of Wales separated from the monarch in 1992. The couple eventually filed for divorce in 1996, a year before Diana passed in a car accident in Paris.

Charles and Camilla married each other almost after a decade in 2005. Both his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry attended the royal wedding.

