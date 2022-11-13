 
entertainment
Netflix 'Falling for Christmas': Lindsay Lohan gives nod to 'Mean Girls'

Netflix's Falling for Christmas has an easter egg for Mean Girls fan.

Lindsay Lohan revealed that she gave a subtle nod to her iconic Jingle Bell Rock dance routine in the new Christmas movie.

During her appearance on Friday, November 11, 2022 on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Lohan divulged details of how the throwback to her iconic movie happened.

"It was a mistake how that happened," she recalled. "It was my brilliant idea to bring it up in a conversation with the directors and the producers, and I was like, 'Oh, wouldn't it be fun if we did a blooper reel at the end, and we all did the Christmas scene from the talent show in Mean Girls?'

"And that was the first idea. And then I was like, 'Let's not actually do that.' And they said, 'Oh, what about the song?' Then they forgot about it and the movie had been finally edited and they're like, 'Can you do that song please?' I was like, 'OK,'" Lohan added.

What is the ‘Mean Girls’ reference in the movie?

Lindsay Lohan sang Falling for Christmas soundtrack with her rendition of Jingle Bell Rock, which appeared in the movie's first trailer. (It can be heard after the 0.45 mark)

In the movie, Mean Girls, 18 years ago, Lohan performed a sexy dance to Jingle Bell Rock with Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert during the teen comedy's talent show scene.

The onscreen performance was nearly cut short when the CD player went out, until Lohan's Cady Heron led her friends and the rest of the school in a singalong, via People Magazine.

Watch the clip here:

Watch the trailer here:

The movie is available to stream in Netflix.

