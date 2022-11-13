Harry, Meghan should give up titles if they continue to attack The Firm, poll suggests

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be having the support of Britons if they attack Royal Family in the duke’s upcoming memoir, revealed a poll.

Express.co.uk carried out a poll recently which found out that the majority of the voters think the couple should be stripped of their royal titles if don’t step back from their attacks.

Meanwhile, the author of Finding Freedom told Yahoo! News UK that “no matter how carefully Harry shares the parts of his story involving others, there is still the very real risk of serious blowback from the institution and family.”

“Palace aides recently told me about the ‘genuine fear’ amongst senior members that this book will cause irrevocable damage to reputations and relations. But, for Harry, [the book's] larger intention appears to make that risk worth taking.”

“Hundreds of journalists, including myself, have written versions and fragments of the duke’s story over the years. It’s a story that, as a working member of the royal family, he has long been unable to tell himself,” he added.