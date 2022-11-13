 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry, Meghan should give up titles if they continue to attack The Firm, poll suggests

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Harry, Meghan should give up titles if they continue to attack The Firm, poll suggests
Harry, Meghan should give up titles if they continue to attack The Firm, poll suggests

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be having the support of Britons if they attack Royal Family in the duke’s upcoming memoir, revealed a poll.

Express.co.uk carried out a poll recently which found out that the majority of the voters think the couple should be stripped of their royal titles if don’t step back from their attacks.

Meanwhile, the author of Finding Freedom told Yahoo! News UK that “no matter how carefully Harry shares the parts of his story involving others, there is still the very real risk of serious blowback from the institution and family.”

“Palace aides recently told me about the ‘genuine fear’ amongst senior members that this book will cause irrevocable damage to reputations and relations. But, for Harry, [the book's] larger intention appears to make that risk worth taking.”

“Hundreds of journalists, including myself, have written versions and fragments of the duke’s story over the years. It’s a story that, as a working member of the royal family, he has long been unable to tell himself,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles proving to be ‘symbol of stability’ amid UK political crisis

King Charles proving to be ‘symbol of stability’ amid UK political crisis
King Charles demonstrated ‘true value of not complaining’ after egging

King Charles demonstrated ‘true value of not complaining’ after egging
Prince Harry has a ‘dagger’ and ‘will go for King Charles and Camilla'

Prince Harry has a ‘dagger’ and ‘will go for King Charles and Camilla'
‘The Crown’ new season turns out a ‘threat’ for King Charles’ reign, royal expert

‘The Crown’ new season turns out a ‘threat’ for King Charles’ reign, royal expert

'The Crown' star Dominic West met King Charles several times before the show

'The Crown' star Dominic West met King Charles several times before the show
Elizabeth Debicki portrayal of Prince Diana leaves her biographer 'shaken'

Elizabeth Debicki portrayal of Prince Diana leaves her biographer 'shaken'
Victoria Beckham requests fans ‘don’t judge her' for her fashion sense

Victoria Beckham requests fans ‘don’t judge her' for her fashion sense

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s upcoming major honor 'sublimely ridiculous'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s upcoming major honor 'sublimely ridiculous'
Why 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' axed? The filmmaker answer

Why 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' axed? The filmmaker answer
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky twin in black as they head to The Fleur Room lounge in L.A

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky twin in black as they head to The Fleur Room lounge in L.A
Prince Harry has ‘kicked’ King Charles’ teeth in?

Prince Harry has ‘kicked’ King Charles’ teeth in?
Camilla’s redemption is The Firm’s ‘greatest PR project to date’

Camilla’s redemption is The Firm’s ‘greatest PR project to date’