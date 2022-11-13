 
Sunday Nov 13 2022
Prince Harry has a 'dagger' and 'will go for King Charles and Camilla'

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Prince Harry is said to have a ‘dagger in his hand’ that he will use to go after his father King Charles and stepmother Camilla, as per a former royal butler.

Talking about Netflix’s royal drama The Crown’s new season with The Sun, Paul Burrell, who worked with Princes Diana in the 90s until her death in a car crash in 1997, shared how the show coupled with Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare could spell a tough few months for the royal family.

He shared that any damage done to the firm by The Crown could be ‘compounded’ by Harry’s book, and said, “Harry has a dagger in his hand right now. I believe he is going to go for his father and his stepmother.”

“I do think he’s going to cause some damage. Diana never wanted to destroy the monarchy,” he added.

Burrell also shared his thoughts about how he believes Diana would’ve reacted to The Crown’s portrayal of her, saying that she ‘would have screamed’.

