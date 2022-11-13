Netflix animated series 'Dragon Age: Absolution': Every thing to know

Sunday Nov 13, 2022
Netflix series Dragon Age: Absolution is an upcoming anime series based on the popular video game franchise.
According to What's on Netflix, all six episodes of Dragon Age: Absolution will be coming to Netflix.
The universe of the series is expanded through various spin-off games, novels, comics, and even a tabletop role-playing game.
Dragon Age: Absolution is the third series of the franchise after 2010's Warden’s Fall and 2011’s Redemption.
Reddog Culture House, a South Korean studio is working with Netflix to produce the anime series.
The studio has also worked with Netflix previously for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Centaurworld, and The Seven Deadly Sins.
Netflix hasn't given an exact date for the release but it is expected to release sometime in December 2022.