‘Yellowstone’: Kelsey Asbille says Season 5 is her ‘favourite’

Kelsey Asbille, who stars as Monica in popular series Yellowstone, opened up about her character and how she feels about the latest season, in an interview with Us Weekly.

Despite the ‘tragic loss’ of her character, Kelsey maintained that the latest season was her “favourite” so far.

The actress, 31, shared that she loved her on-screen in-laws Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton and Kevin Costner’s John Dutton as standouts.

“There are actually a lot of scenes in this one that I really, really love. I think that definitive moment I was speaking about earlier, it really comes after speaking with John Dutton,” Asbille continued. “So, it’s a very kind of unlikely person in her life to have that moment with. But she also has a wonderful moment with Beth that I’ve been aching for because I just love [that] they bring out a different side of each other and so I love when the two of them are on screen.”

The love story between Kelsey’s Monica and Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton began back in 2018 in the first season.

“I love that when you meet them, they’re both kind of outcasts and they’ve given up so much for each other and the fact that they choose each other every time,” she told Us when asked what she loves about the couple before adding with a laugh: “But Lord have mercy, I would love for them to have an easier go at life.”

Season 4 revealed that Monica and Kayce were expecting her second child after their son, Tate. “So much of her identity is as a mother,” Asbille told the outlet. “I think her strength is her softness and her compassion and her empathy and her willingness to just — no matter what she faces, she keeps her head up and she keeps going. And I think that that’s all you can do. And so I think that’s definitely something I look up to in her.”