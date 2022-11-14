 
Monday Nov 14 2022
King Charles to spark debate on slave trade ‘on his terms’

Monday Nov 14, 2022

King Charles III is reportedly eyeing to ‘kickstart debate’ about the United Kingdom’s role in the slave trade.

The Daily Express’ royal correspondent Richard Palmer joined Pandora Forsyth o Royal Round Up to weigh in on the monarch’s plans.

Richard shared: “He's spoken more about slavery probably than any other member of his family since Prince Albert campaigned against slavery in the 19th century.

"He has made it clear via aides and indeed by one of his goddaughters that he really wants to encourage a national debate about slavery.

"He would like the British people to learn about the trans-Atlantic slave trade in the same way we learn about the Holocaust, for example,” the correspondent added.

Richard noted that the king doesn’t want to “debate the idea of reparations, which is the former policy of several Caribbean nations and previously African countries have called for reparations for slavery.”

He doesn't want to get involved in that. Looks like he doesn't really want to get talking about how the Royal Family via his predecessors, from Queen Elizabeth I for a couple of hundred years, were actively involved in the slave trade.

"But he does want to debate it."

Pandora clarified that the King “wants to debate it on his terms” to which Richard added: “He does”.

