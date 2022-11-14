 
entertainment
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Miranda Kerr, husband Evan Spiegel want to have more kids

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Miranda Kerr, husband Evan Spiegel want to have more kids
Miranda Kerr, husband Evan Spiegel want to have more kids

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel are looking forward to growing their family.

Kerr, 39, admitted in a feature for Vogue Australia this summer that she is “open” to having more kids.

The Australian model, along with her husband, walked the red carpet of the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood, California on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

People Magazine asked Kerr whether she and Spiegal, 32, - have begun trying for another baby, to which she responded that her husband has "been trying to convince me."

"That's what's happening," she added with a smile.

In addition to Myles, 3, and Hart, 4 — whom she shares with Spiegel, Kerr, 39, is also a mom to son Flynn, 11, whom she shares with her ex, Orlando Bloom.

Kerr also discussed her favourite thing about being a mother to her three boys.

"Just seeing the world through my children's eyes and understanding that each of them has a different way of seeing the world," she explained.

"Even though they're three boys, they've grown up in a similar environment, they really have a different perspective and I love understanding that and learning from them. And the curiosity that children have is so infectious."

Besides being a mom and a wife, the Australian native also has a thriving career as a businesswoman, having founded her own health and beauty brand, KORA Organics.

"I'm really committed to always putting my family first and also spending time with my husband is very important," Kerr told the outlet regarding her work-life balance.

She continued, “And my grandmother taught me that you need to really put your husband first and really prioritise time together because she had four kids, many grandkids. And my grandma and grandpa were so in love up until the moment they passed. They died 20 days apart. And so, she really had some good advice there of making sure you prioritise that time together and connecting because that bond is what holds the whole family together.”

More From Entertainment:

Pakistan’s movie Joyland receives support from Hollywood star Alexandra Daddario

Pakistan’s movie Joyland receives support from Hollywood star Alexandra Daddario
Netflix 'Stranger Things': Here's how the original Dr. Martin Brenner looked

Netflix 'Stranger Things': Here's how the original Dr. Martin Brenner looked
King Charles receives love from fans as he pays touching tribute to the Queen

King Charles receives love from fans as he pays touching tribute to the Queen

Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend Christmas

Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend Christmas
Katy Perry shares what she loves about Australia

Katy Perry shares what she loves about Australia
Kim Kardashian delivers heartfelt speech while receiving award at Baby2Baby Gala

Kim Kardashian delivers heartfelt speech while receiving award at Baby2Baby Gala
‘SNL’ Dave Chappelle monologue draws criticism for ‘normalizing’ anti-Semitism

‘SNL’ Dave Chappelle monologue draws criticism for ‘normalizing’ anti-Semitism
King Charles to spark debate on slave trade ‘on his terms’

King Charles to spark debate on slave trade ‘on his terms’
Kim Kardashian flaunts hourglass figure in stunning hot pink dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Kim Kardashian flaunts hourglass figure in stunning hot pink dress at Baby2Baby Gala
Meghan Markle a ‘swindler’ laundering royal links for money?

Meghan Markle a ‘swindler’ laundering royal links for money?
‘Yellowstone’: Kelsey Asbille says Season 5 is her ‘favourite’

‘Yellowstone’: Kelsey Asbille says Season 5 is her ‘favourite’
Camilla is jealous of Kate Middleton’s popularity?

Camilla is jealous of Kate Middleton’s popularity?