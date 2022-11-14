Miranda Kerr, husband Evan Spiegel want to have more kids

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel are looking forward to growing their family.

Kerr, 39, admitted in a feature for Vogue Australia this summer that she is “open” to having more kids.

The Australian model, along with her husband, walked the red carpet of the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood, California on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

People Magazine asked Kerr whether she and Spiegal, 32, - have begun trying for another baby, to which she responded that her husband has "been trying to convince me."

"That's what's happening," she added with a smile.

In addition to Myles, 3, and Hart, 4 — whom she shares with Spiegel, Kerr, 39, is also a mom to son Flynn, 11, whom she shares with her ex, Orlando Bloom.

Kerr also discussed her favourite thing about being a mother to her three boys.

"Just seeing the world through my children's eyes and understanding that each of them has a different way of seeing the world," she explained.

"Even though they're three boys, they've grown up in a similar environment, they really have a different perspective and I love understanding that and learning from them. And the curiosity that children have is so infectious."

Besides being a mom and a wife, the Australian native also has a thriving career as a businesswoman, having founded her own health and beauty brand, KORA Organics.

"I'm really committed to always putting my family first and also spending time with my husband is very important," Kerr told the outlet regarding her work-life balance.

She continued, “And my grandmother taught me that you need to really put your husband first and really prioritise time together because she had four kids, many grandkids. And my grandma and grandpa were so in love up until the moment they passed. They died 20 days apart. And so, she really had some good advice there of making sure you prioritise that time together and connecting because that bond is what holds the whole family together.”