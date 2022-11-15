Bob Saget’s daughter Aubrey ties the knot with Andy Kabel in Mexico

Late American stand-up comedian Bob Saget’s eldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Andy Kabel in Tulum, Mexico over the weekend.

The Full House actor’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, also attended her stepdaughter’s wedding ceremony, held nearly 10-months after Bob’s tragic passing.

Rizzo also shared a picture of herself with the bride to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 14, with the caption, “I love you so very much @aubreysaget.”

Aubrey’s sister, Lara Saget, also shared beautiful glimpses of the couple holding hands at the altar during the ceremony.

After the ceremony, Rizzo honored her late husband by posting a snapshot of herself holding up cigars with her friends, writing, “Saluting Bob with his favorite things… A good cigar.”

The wedding ceremony came 10 months after the How I Met Your Mother actor died suddenly on January 9 in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room at the age of 65.

The local medical examiner’s office later determined that his death was the “result of blunt head trauma.”