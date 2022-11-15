 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s reaction to King Charles taking away royal role: ‘Furious’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle must be ‘absolutely furious’ at King Charles move to demote the Duke of Sussex from his role as Counsellor of State, a royal expert has said.

The monarch on Monday, November 14, had it announced in the House of Lords by the Lord Chamberlain that his siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward would serve as his deputies, and not Prince Harry and Andrew, despite the Regency Acts of 1937 to 1953.

Commenting on this, royal expert Angela Levin told The Daily Mail: “Harry and Meghan would be absolutely furious' with the decision… But he lives in California, he's stopped being a working royal, so why should he be a Counsellor of State?”

She went on to add, “It isn't about Harry,' but instead what the King needs,” further explaining that if Prince Andrew were to stand in for the King, “the public would be absolutely furious.”

“Reading between the lines it allows him the ensure that the right people are doing the right job,’ Levin concluded.

Her comments were echoed by Richard Fitzwilliam, who said: “Harry should not be surprised at this change. The extra counsellors included are loyal servants of the crown. He lives abroad and there is a deep rift between him and the royal family. He lives, of course, in California and would be bizarre if he were asked to act as a Counsellor of State.”

More From Entertainment:

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin’s latest pics are full of romantic moments

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin’s latest pics are full of romantic moments
Prince Harry’s ‘misery’ laid bare as father King Charles sidelines him

Prince Harry’s ‘misery’ laid bare as father King Charles sidelines him
King Charles accused of ‘hitting’ Princess Diana in sensational new book

King Charles accused of ‘hitting’ Princess Diana in sensational new book
'The Good Doctor' 100th episode pulled by ABC for Mike Pence special

'The Good Doctor' 100th episode pulled by ABC for Mike Pence special

‘The Crown’ fans say Diana’s revenge dress ‘deserved’ more screen time

‘The Crown’ fans say Diana’s revenge dress ‘deserved’ more screen time
Brad Pitt says Hollywood has largely kicked its former drug-filled excesses

Brad Pitt says Hollywood has largely kicked its former drug-filled excesses
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's new pictures leave fans gushing

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's new pictures leave fans gushing

Queen Elizabeth II 'coveted' to 'mother' children herself

Queen Elizabeth II 'coveted' to 'mother' children herself
David Beckham draws flak from British journalist over Qatar World Cup role

David Beckham draws flak from British journalist over Qatar World Cup role

Kim Kardashian wants to shed more weight in order to achieve 'ideal' look

Kim Kardashian wants to shed more weight in order to achieve 'ideal' look
King Charles 'remains surprisingly unknown and misunderstood'

King Charles 'remains surprisingly unknown and misunderstood'
'Babylon' opens to mixed reactions from early screening

'Babylon' opens to mixed reactions from early screening