Prince Harry’s reaction to King Charles taking away royal role: ‘Furious’

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle must be ‘absolutely furious’ at King Charles move to demote the Duke of Sussex from his role as Counsellor of State, a royal expert has said.

The monarch on Monday, November 14, had it announced in the House of Lords by the Lord Chamberlain that his siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward would serve as his deputies, and not Prince Harry and Andrew, despite the Regency Acts of 1937 to 1953.

Commenting on this, royal expert Angela Levin told The Daily Mail: “Harry and Meghan would be absolutely furious' with the decision… But he lives in California, he's stopped being a working royal, so why should he be a Counsellor of State?”

She went on to add, “It isn't about Harry,' but instead what the King needs,” further explaining that if Prince Andrew were to stand in for the King, “the public would be absolutely furious.”

“Reading between the lines it allows him the ensure that the right people are doing the right job,’ Levin concluded.

Her comments were echoed by Richard Fitzwilliam, who said: “Harry should not be surprised at this change. The extra counsellors included are loyal servants of the crown. He lives abroad and there is a deep rift between him and the royal family. He lives, of course, in California and would be bizarre if he were asked to act as a Counsellor of State.”