Rihanna reveals THIS favorite thing about her baby boy

Rihanna has detailed some adorable moments with her baby boy in her latest interview and internet cannot stop gushing over it.

The Diamonds crooner revealed how sentimental she got in her first months since welcoming her son with A$AP Rocky.

Riri, 34, shared, “he’s fun and the happiest baby." Speaking to British Vogue, the Umbrella singer shared her favorite thing about him.

"No matter what you're doing or what you're feeling, when he smiles at you, everything else goes away."

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child together back in May, four months after confirming the 34-year-old's pregnancy. The baby boy's name has not yet been publicly revealed.

The singer, who will be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl, made her post-baby red carpet debut last month alongside her partner at the premiere of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever premiere.

Moreover, Rihanna also marked her musical comeback with Wakanda Forever original track titled, Lift Me Up.