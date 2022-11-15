 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Rihanna reveals THIS favorite thing about her baby boy

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Rihanna reveals THIS favorite thing about her baby boy
Rihanna reveals THIS favorite thing about her baby boy 

Rihanna has detailed some adorable moments with her baby boy in her latest interview and internet cannot stop gushing over it.

The Diamonds crooner revealed how sentimental she got in her first months since welcoming her son with A$AP Rocky.

Riri, 34, shared, “he’s fun and the happiest baby." Speaking to British Vogue, the Umbrella singer shared her favorite thing about him.

"No matter what you're doing or what you're feeling, when he smiles at you, everything else goes away."

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child together back in May, four months after confirming the 34-year-old's pregnancy. The baby boy's name has not yet been publicly revealed.

The singer, who will be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl, made her post-baby red carpet debut last month alongside her partner at the premiere of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever premiere.

Moreover, Rihanna also marked her musical comeback with Wakanda Forever original track titled, Lift Me Up.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana ‘was quite angry’ at media’s questions about Andrew Morton

Princess Diana ‘was quite angry’ at media’s questions about Andrew Morton
Meghan Markle weighs in on ‘annoyance’ swirling around ‘women in activism’

Meghan Markle weighs in on ‘annoyance’ swirling around ‘women in activism’
Jonah Hill addresses his body insecurities in new documentary

Jonah Hill addresses his body insecurities in new documentary

Kim Kardashian cuts chic figure after ex Pete Davidson moves on with Emily Ratajkowski

Kim Kardashian cuts chic figure after ex Pete Davidson moves on with Emily Ratajkowski

Jennifer Aniston says her 11/11 tattoo will hold ‘even greater meaning’ after dad’s death

Jennifer Aniston says her 11/11 tattoo will hold ‘even greater meaning’ after dad’s death

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade says paparazzi stress her out

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade says paparazzi stress her out
King Charles' shocking move against Prince Harry labelled 'good news'

King Charles' shocking move against Prince Harry labelled 'good news'
King Charles ‘much more accessible’ than late Queen Elizabeth: Expert

King Charles ‘much more accessible’ than late Queen Elizabeth: Expert
Kate Middleton’s ‘disgustingly altered’ picture upsets royal fans

Kate Middleton’s ‘disgustingly altered’ picture upsets royal fans
Royal Family reached out to Cristiano Ronaldo on death of newborn son

Royal Family reached out to Cristiano Ronaldo on death of newborn son
Meghan Markle is on a 'mission to take down Royal Family’

Meghan Markle is on a 'mission to take down Royal Family’

Prince William roots for team England ahead of FIFA WC: ‘The country is behind you’

Prince William roots for team England ahead of FIFA WC: ‘The country is behind you’