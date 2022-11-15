 
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
James Bond star Daniel Craig faces new battle with neighbours

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

The blond-haired, blue-eyed actor Daniel Craig may have a new dispute with his neighbours about his hands over the gardening. 

The James Bond star and his Oscar-winning wife, Rachel Weisz, could be facing a new battle with nearby residents amid plans to cut back troublesome trees at their £6 million North London townhouse.

Five years ago, the couple won a battle to keep a 65ft London plane in their garden after locals complained that its roots were damaging their home.

The neighbours applied to chop down the tree, believing it to be causing serious subsidence.

But it was saved from the axe after Craig, 54, and Weisz, 52, star of The Constant Gardener, offered to cut it back instead, and planners at the council blamed a sewer pipe for cracks next door.

Now, the actors, who married in 2011, have applied to the council to carry out further tree works, lopping it back by 13ft.

They also want to trim another London plane and a pear tree covered in ivy.

They need consent because the trees are protected by a Tree Preservation Order in a designated conservation area.

Planning agent Stephanie Radziwillowicz said: 'This previously reduced tree, overhanging several gardens, is in need of maintenance to slow root expansion and improve light.'

Officials at the council are expected to make a decision later this month.


