 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for not wishing King Charles a happy birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for not wishing King Charles a happy birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received backlash as they did not  wish King Charles III a happy birthday publicly.

Royal fans think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'snubbed' the new King, who turned 74 on Monday, by not sharing any words for him publicly.

While, Kate and William, Prince and Princess of Wales publicly wished the monarch a happy birthday and shared a photo of Charles to Twitter.

The Royal Family's official Twitter account, which provides updates on the King, Queen Consort and other senior royals, also uploaded a video of the Band of the Household Cavalry performing Happy Birthday during the Changing of the Guard ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose not to share a public message on their Archewell website - which was last updated on Sunday - although it is not known whether they spoke to the monarch in private.

It is to mention here that Harry and Meghan quit Facebook last year as they lashed out at the "hate" they experienced online. They have not posted to their Sussex Royal Instagram account, which has 9.5million followers, since January 2020.

It may be a reason that Lilibet and Archie's father could not wish Charles a happy birthday publicly, but fans think the couple could have shared some words on their Archewell website where they make all necessary announcements.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles' request: Full text of the Counsellors of State Bill 2022-23

King Charles' request: Full text of the Counsellors of State Bill 2022-23
Prince Andrew, Harry face final snub from King Charles

Prince Andrew, Harry face final snub from King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide to drop their royal titles?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide to drop their royal titles?

James Bond star Daniel Craig faces new battle with neighbours

James Bond star Daniel Craig faces new battle with neighbours
Jana Kramer’s shocking confession about brief relationship with Chris Evans: Read

Jana Kramer’s shocking confession about brief relationship with Chris Evans: Read
Jonnie Irwin says he has just months to live as he fights terminal cancer

Jonnie Irwin says he has just months to live as he fights terminal cancer
Amanda Holden is the epitome of class in cozy knitted mini dress

Amanda Holden is the epitome of class in cozy knitted mini dress

Margot Robbie discusses ‘lowest moment’ after Wolf of Wall Street success

Margot Robbie discusses ‘lowest moment’ after Wolf of Wall Street success
Katie Price PDA-filled picture with boyfriend Carl Woods goes viral

Katie Price PDA-filled picture with boyfriend Carl Woods goes viral
Amy Adams reveals why she’s excited about Enchanted sequel

Amy Adams reveals why she’s excited about Enchanted sequel
Brad Pitt wasn't living 'interesting life' while he was married to Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt wasn't living 'interesting life' while he was married to Jennifer Aniston
SeriousFun Gala: Julia Roberts oozes charm as she rocks in layered and striped look

SeriousFun Gala: Julia Roberts oozes charm as she rocks in layered and striped look