BTS receives multiple nomiations in 2023 Grammy Awards

Wednesday Nov 16 2022
Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

BTS created another historical record as they nominate for multiple categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Awards announced the nomination list of artists on November 15, and BTS earned two nominations for the next year.

The supergroup is nominated for the 'Best Music Video' award for their latest single Yet to Come.

Yet to Come is the group's first Grammy nomination for a song that is primarily in the Korean language.

BTS has also been nominated for the third time for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration song My Universe.

Previously, the South Korean band was nominated with global megahit albums Dynamite and Butter in 2020 and 2021 but failed to win an award. 

The upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on February 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

