 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle admits she’s ‘spoon-feeding the clickbait’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just hit back against claims about ‘spoon-feeding the clickbait’ to the masses with her comments about ‘wokeness’.

Meghan made these revelations in an episode titled The Audacity of the Activist for her Archetypes podcast.

There, she addressed the need to “unnecessarily charge” feminism, often referred to “as taboo, as the F-word.”

She even went on to add how “the word ‘woke’ as also started making the cut as well.

She even slipped in a jibe and added how, “I know I’m saying ‘woke.’ I fully realize I am spoon-feeding the clickbait, but here’s why.”

“Now, what’s loaded or wrong with that? And when you layer a woman into that seemingly anodyne definition, it becomes for many almost disgusting, ‘outrageous,’ they would say, but why?”

More From Entertainment:

Michelle Obama opens up on why she wouldn’t try to hug King Charles III

Michelle Obama opens up on why she wouldn’t try to hug King Charles III
Millie Bobby Brown slams Finn Wolfhard kissing skills

Millie Bobby Brown slams Finn Wolfhard kissing skills
Meghan Markle feels insecure from Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy?

Meghan Markle feels insecure from Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy?
‘Clueless’ Meghan Markle’s ‘irrelevant musings’ slammed

‘Clueless’ Meghan Markle’s ‘irrelevant musings’ slammed
Brad Pitt sparks dating rumours with Paul Wesley ex-wife Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt sparks dating rumours with Paul Wesley ex-wife Ines de Ramon
Queen Camilla ‘unable to keep still’ at highly ‘anxious’ royal event

Queen Camilla ‘unable to keep still’ at highly ‘anxious’ royal event
North West’s latest TikTok video catches BTS fans attention

North West’s latest TikTok video catches BTS fans attention
Aide spills ‘unspoken’ response to Princess Diana, ‘We have her replacement’

Aide spills ‘unspoken’ response to Princess Diana, ‘We have her replacement’
King Charles appeared ‘lost’ at key royal event: Body language expert

King Charles appeared ‘lost’ at key royal event: Body language expert
King Charles III’s staff spread lies about Princess Diana

King Charles III’s staff spread lies about Princess Diana

Why King Charles wants Prince Andrew, Harry’s powers dissolved?

Why King Charles wants Prince Andrew, Harry’s powers dissolved?
Megan Fox Lauds fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on first-ever Grammy nomination

Megan Fox Lauds fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on first-ever Grammy nomination