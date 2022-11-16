Emily Ratajkowski, Pete Davidson romance ‘not exclusive’: ‘She’s having fun’

Emily Ratajkowski's new romance with beau Pete Davidson is not exclusive as the model wants to explore more while staying in her “single girl era.”

An insider close to the actor-model spilled to E! News that despite going on a “few dates” with the comedian, Ratajkowski is not serious about the relationship.

The source said that the duo knows each other for years and it was Davidson who “texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up."

"Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with," the source spilled, adding, "Emily thinks Pete is charming and they have flirtatious chemistry right now."

The outlet further shared that the Gone Girl star, who has been linked to Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo in recent months, is not looking for anything serious at the moment.

"She's not exclusively dating anyone and is having fun," the insider noted. "Emily is in her 'single girl era' and wants to see what's out there."

Speculations about the duo's romance began after an anonymous source spilled on the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi that they saw the pair together.

"Can't believe I'm saying this, anon pls. Em Rata and Pete Davidson on a date in Brooklyn together. Holding hands and ALLLLL," the message read.



