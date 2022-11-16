 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski, Pete Davidson romance ‘not exclusive’: ‘She’s having fun’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski, Pete Davidson romance ‘not exclusive’: ‘She’s having fun’
Emily Ratajkowski, Pete Davidson romance ‘not exclusive’: ‘She’s having fun’

Emily Ratajkowski's new romance with beau Pete Davidson is not exclusive as the model wants to explore more while staying in her “single girl era.”

An insider close to the actor-model spilled to E! News that despite going on a “few dates” with the comedian, Ratajkowski is not serious about the relationship.

The source said that the duo knows each other for years and it was Davidson who “texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up."

"Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with," the source spilled, adding, "Emily thinks Pete is charming and they have flirtatious chemistry right now."

The outlet further shared that the Gone Girl star, who has been linked to Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo in recent months, is not looking for anything serious at the moment.

"She's not exclusively dating anyone and is having fun," the insider noted. "Emily is in her 'single girl era' and wants to see what's out there."

Speculations about the duo's romance began after an anonymous source spilled on the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi that they saw the pair together.

"Can't believe I'm saying this, anon pls. Em Rata and Pete Davidson on a date in Brooklyn together. Holding hands and ALLLLL," the message read.


More From Entertainment:

Complete list of nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards

Complete list of nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards
Michelle Obama opens up on why she wouldn’t try to hug King Charles III

Michelle Obama opens up on why she wouldn’t try to hug King Charles III
Millie Bobby Brown slams Finn Wolfhard kissing skills

Millie Bobby Brown slams Finn Wolfhard kissing skills
Meghan Markle feels insecure from Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy?

Meghan Markle feels insecure from Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy?
‘Clueless’ Meghan Markle’s ‘irrelevant musings’ slammed

‘Clueless’ Meghan Markle’s ‘irrelevant musings’ slammed
Brad Pitt sparks dating rumours with Paul Wesley ex-wife Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt sparks dating rumours with Paul Wesley ex-wife Ines de Ramon
Disney is finally working on new Princess Diaries 3 movie: Deets inside

Disney is finally working on new Princess Diaries 3 movie: Deets inside
Queen Camilla ‘unable to keep still’ at highly ‘anxious’ royal event

Queen Camilla ‘unable to keep still’ at highly ‘anxious’ royal event
North West’s latest TikTok video catches BTS fans attention

North West’s latest TikTok video catches BTS fans attention
Aide spills ‘unspoken’ response to Princess Diana, ‘We have her replacement’

Aide spills ‘unspoken’ response to Princess Diana, ‘We have her replacement’
King Charles appeared ‘lost’ at key royal event: Body language expert

King Charles appeared ‘lost’ at key royal event: Body language expert
King Charles III’s staff spread lies about Princess Diana

King Charles III’s staff spread lies about Princess Diana