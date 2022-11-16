Kevin Space's legal woes far away to end, faces new sex offence charges in UK

 
The Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has faced new sex offence charges in the UK. 

The 63-year-old actor has been charged over "a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004", according to The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

It also authorised "one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent" against the House of Cards and American Beauty star, who resides in the US.

The seven new charges refer to alleged crimes committed before and after 2003, when new legislation on sexual offences entered force.

This means Spacey is now facing a total of 11 charges of sexual assault in Britain,  according to the CPS, which is responsible for bringing prosecutions in England and Wales.

Spacey in July pleaded not guilty at London´s Old Bailey court to four charges of sexual assault against three men between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire in western England.

None of the alleged victims can be identified under English law. Reporting restrictions prevent further details being disclosed before trial.

