Billy Ray Cyrus starts new chapter with fiancée Firerose: 'She's the real deal'

Billy Ray Cyrus has decided to move on in his life after divorce from Tish Cyrus.

On November 16, the representative of Billy Ray Cyrus, Scott Adkins confirmed to Enews that he is officially engaged to Australian singer Firerose.

The Old Town Road artist had raised a lot of speculations for months about his relationship with the 28-year-old singer. Speaking about his fiancée, Billy Ray said to People, "She's the real deal."

The 60-year-old singer also said that he's currently in a "good" place after a "bad" period of time, which included his divorce from Tish Cyrus in April and his mother Ruth Ann Casto's death months following that.

Tish Cyrus cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split in her divorce filing and shared that they haven't lived together since February 2020. In order to move on Billy Ray said it "took a lot of prayer."



Billy Ray first met Firerose on the set of Hannah Montana 12 years ago. They kept in touch throughout the years.

Over the years their bonding became stronger, especially when during the pandemic they started writing songs together. The duo released New Day together in July 2021.

After her parents' divorce Milly Cyrus shared that "The divorce between her parents has put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year. She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship."



However, recently, according to an insider, although Milly "doesn't have a relationship" with Firerose, "she, of course, hopes [Billy Ray] is happy."