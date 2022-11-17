King Charles holds reception to help promote UK's small businesses

King Charles held a reception at Buckingham Palace to help promote the UK’s small businesses.

Speaking on the occasion, Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones said: ‘What better place could there be to network. It is great that His Majesty is using his position to convene people in this way.’

Charles became the King of England after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

The royal titles "Prince and Princess of Wales" which Charles and his wife held before the Queen's death have been given to Prince William and Kate Middleton.