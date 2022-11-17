 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 17 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles holds reception to help promote UK's small businesses

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

King Charles holds reception to help promote UKs small businesses

King Charles held a reception at Buckingham Palace to help promote the UK’s small businesses.

Speaking on the occasion, Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones said: ‘What better place could there be to network. It is great that His Majesty is using his position to convene people in this way.’

Charles became the King of England after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

The royal titles "Prince and Princess of Wales" which Charles and his wife held before the Queen's death have been given to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

 

