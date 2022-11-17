 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Nicola Peltz says Brooklyn 'support' against Beckham family means 'everything'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Nicola Peltz admits her husband Brooklyn Beckham has been a source of support during rough times.

The Transformers actress, who is currently embroiled in a feud with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, reveals her husband means 'everything' to her.

Speaking to E! News on the red carpet for the premiere of Welcome to Chippendales, Peltz began: "He is the sweetest person in the whole world and my best friend.

"And I think it's so sweet, how he supports me means everything," Nicola continued.

Peltz and Victoria's feud dates back to her wedding in April. The duo reportedly had an argument over the bride's wedding dress.

Snubbing any such rumours, Nicola told Grazia USA : "I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything.

"Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it."

