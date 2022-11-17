 
entertainment
Diana was not 'nasty', she 'unselfishly' gave William, Harry to Queen: Butler

Princess Diana did not turn her children towards their father, says former butler Paul Burell.

Speaking to Dan Wootton in a recent interview, Mr Burell slammed The Crown 'nasty' portrayal of Diana.

Host Wotton began: "The show made out that [Diana] made her son take sides in the marriage battle."

 Upon his asking if this statement is true, Mr Burell: "It's not, it's not true.

"She adored her boys, [but] you know what she did, she gave them up, unselfishly, to the Royal Family."

He claimed: "She said to me, 'well, they belong to the family', 'they need to learn the ropes of the futures lives', 'they need to be with their grandmother', 'they need to be with their cousins and everyone else."

Diana said "at least I can have them two weeks a year to take them on holiday in the summer", adding, "that's how unselfish she was".

"She had a great relationship with both [of] her boys," he added.

"This is a cruel portrayal of Princess Diana's character," Burell protested.

