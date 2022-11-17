Netflix 'Warrior Nun' season 3: renewed or cancelled?

Netflix's second season of Warrior Nun was released in early November and left fans wondering if will be another season on the list.

Simon Barry, showrunner for Warrior Nun spoke up about the renewal plans for future seasons and said that, "Of course, when you end a season as writers, you always want to make sure that you’ve not written yourself into a corner. And yes, we did have a notion about what season 3 could be and how that would look."



He continued that, "But of course, it’s up to the fans. If they show up in big numbers. Netflix will make the right decision. And so hopefully, that’s what will happen."



Warrior Nun series is about fantasy, supernatural powers, detective fiction, and battles between good and evil.



The series debuted on July 2, 2020, and the second sequel of the series came out on Netflix on November 20, 2022.