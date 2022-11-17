 
Jerry Seinfeld on Dave Chappelle: 'I don't have a close relationship with him'

Jerry Seinfeld on Dave Chappelle: 'I don't have a close relationship with him'

Jerry Seinfeld said that he doesn't consider Dave Chapelle a dear friend, adding, "I don't have a close relationship with him. We're friends, and it's not a close relationship."

According to People, the Seinfeld star, who is Jewish, also reacted to Chappelle's comedy which focused on Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments.

"I did think the comedy was well-executed," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "But I think the subject matter calls for a conversation that I don't think I'd want to have in this venue."

The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee star doubled down on his point when questioned about the monologue made him "uncomfortable."

"It provokes a conversation which hopefully is productive," he said.

Dave Chappelle opened his SNL monologue by unfolding a paper note that reads, "I denounce antisemitism in all its forms. And I stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time."

