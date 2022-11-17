 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 17 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix series is all set to release next month

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-awaited docu-series will reportedly release next month despite Sussexes' demand to delay their $100million (£88million) series.

According to Page Six, an insider has shared that the “show will go on” in December. “As far as I am aware, the docuseries is still going ahead later this year.”

The Duchess of Sussex has suggested that they entrusted their story to filmmakers “even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it.”

“It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.

“It's interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on 'Suits,' it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun,” she added.

