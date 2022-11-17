Vijay Deverakonda takes pledge to donate his organs

Vijay Deverakonda's says that he wants his organs to be used if they are any good

Recently, actor Vijay Deverakonda attended an event at a hospital where he made a promise that he is going to donate his organs.

According to the actor, there is no point of wasting the organs. Hence, he said that he is going to take care of his organs properly so that they would become helpful for other people.

During the event, Vijay remarked: “I am told that a lot of surgeries take place only because of donor. Organ donation is not that widespread in South Asian countries. I am someone who wants to donate organs. I don’t see any point in wasting my organs. I stay fit and keep myself healthy.”

“After my life, I want my organs to be used if they are any good. My mother and I have registered ourselves to donate our organs. It is such a beautiful thing that you continue to live on in some way because of your generosity. I encourage everyone to be open to the idea of organ donation, added the Liger actor.”

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda’s last film Liger failed terribly at the box office. As per the reports, the actor is not even on talking terms with Liger director Puri Jagannadh and that their second film together Jana Mana Gana have been cancelled due to the failure of Liger, reprots IndiaToday.