Thursday Nov 17 2022
Kate Middleton's close aide says good bye to her royal family role

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

A key member of Kate Middleton's team, known as the future Queen's  'right-hand woman', has stepped back from some of her royal roles, according to a new report. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales have established a close-knit team that managed their schedules and advise them ahead of appearances. 

One of their trusted entourage, Hannah Cockburn-Logie, will no longer be working as a director of The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales, with paperwork confirming the termination of her role from October 31, 2022.

Cockburn-Logie became director in July 2020, and was also appointed as Kate's private secretary. In this role, she would organise the Princess' diary and accompany her on official engagements.

Before becoming Kate's private secretary, she had established a relationship with the couple when she accompanied them on a tour to India and Bhutan that lasted seven days in April 2016.

