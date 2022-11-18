Questions raised over Meghan Markle's interview with Sophie Trudeau

Meghan Markle's critics are claiming that the Duchess of Sussex did not interview Sophie Trudeau.

The claims are being made after Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes started scaling the top of the charts,.

It was recently suggested that the Duchess of Sussex doesn't do the work with her guests.

According to NY Post, "One of Markle’s former podcast guests has sparked speculation that she never actually spoke to the duchess for the interview."

Author Allison Yarrow recently appeared on the podcast in an episode titled “To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’ ” in which Meghan discussed how calling a woman “difficult” is “a code word for the B-word.”

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle said she enjoyed a pool party this summer with Canada’s First Lady Sophie Trudeau, who is also a very close friend of the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan revealed this on her podcast Archetypes, where Sophie was the star guest.

After the episode with Justin Trudeau’s wife, an old Markle friend from her Suits days in Montreal, it was clear that the conversation was recorded in separate studios, as podcast producer J.P. Davidson tweeted, “Thrilled to finally share that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was in our studio with producer Will for her interview with Meghan Markle.”

Meghan and Sophie became friends after meeting at a fashion week in Toronto around seven years back when the Duchess was filming Suits.

She disclosed that she threw a pool party at her Montecito mansion this summer with Sophie Trudeau where the two 'giggled like schoolgirls.'