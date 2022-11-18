 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Questions raised over Meghan Markle's interview with Sophie Trudeau

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Questions raised over Meghan Markles interview with Sophie Trudeau

Meghan Markle's critics are claiming that the Duchess of Sussex did not interview Sophie Trudeau.

The claims are being made after Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes started scaling the top of the charts,.

It was recently suggested that the Duchess of Sussex doesn't do the work with her guests.

According to NY Post, "One of Markle’s former podcast guests has sparked speculation that she never actually spoke to the duchess for the interview."

Author Allison Yarrow recently appeared on the podcast in an episode titled “To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’ ” in which Meghan discussed how calling a woman “difficult” is “a code word for the B-word.”

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle said she enjoyed a pool party this summer with Canada’s First Lady Sophie Trudeau, who is also a very close friend of the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan revealed this on her podcast Archetypes, where Sophie was the star guest.

After the episode with Justin Trudeau’s wife, an old Markle friend from her Suits days in Montreal, it was clear that the conversation was recorded in separate studios, as podcast producer J.P. Davidson tweeted, “Thrilled to finally share that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was in our studio with producer Will for her interview with Meghan Markle.”

Meghan and Sophie became friends after meeting at a fashion week in Toronto around seven years back when the Duchess was filming Suits.

She disclosed that she threw a pool party at her Montecito mansion this summer with Sophie Trudeau where the two 'giggled like schoolgirls.'

More From Entertainment:

The Crown: Diana actor Elizabeth Debicki says role felt 'insurmountable' at first

The Crown: Diana actor Elizabeth Debicki says role felt 'insurmountable' at first
Drake, 21 Savage agree not to use 'Vogue' trademarks to promote No. 1 album

Drake, 21 Savage agree not to use 'Vogue' trademarks to promote No. 1 album
Prince William's negative character trait revealed

Prince William's negative character trait revealed

King Charles confronted Prince Andrew for pestering dying Queen: report

King Charles confronted Prince Andrew for pestering dying Queen: report

Charlize Theron under fire over Afrikaans 'a dying language' comments

Charlize Theron under fire over Afrikaans 'a dying language' comments
Freddie Prinze Jr shares secret about his 20-year marriage with Sarah Michelle Gellar

Freddie Prinze Jr shares secret about his 20-year marriage with Sarah Michelle Gellar
Keke Palmer says she ‘was trapped’ by Nickelodeon fame: Here's why

Keke Palmer says she ‘was trapped’ by Nickelodeon fame: Here's why
Kate Middleton, Prince William's new profile photos add to Harry and Meghan's worries

Kate Middleton, Prince William's new profile photos add to Harry and Meghan's worries
Jennifer Aniston appears in all-black ensemble in Los Angeles

Jennifer Aniston appears in all-black ensemble in Los Angeles
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘getting paid for doing nothing’

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘getting paid for doing nothing’

Prince Harry mulls quitting £85m deal after fresh snub from Netflix?

Prince Harry mulls quitting £85m deal after fresh snub from Netflix?
Kristen Stewart is all set to make her full-length feature directorial debut

Kristen Stewart is all set to make her full-length feature directorial debut