Friday Nov 18 2022
What will happen if King Charles abdicates?

Friday Nov 18, 2022

The coronation of King Charles III will take place in May next year, Buckingham Palace announced last month, however, a psychic has predicted that Charles reign will not be very long or the monarch may abdicate before coronation.

Celebrity psychic Jasmine Anderson has predicted that she feels King Charles will stay on throne ‘anything from a few months to 18 months.’

Prince William, who is the heir to throne, would automatically take King Charles place, and Jasmine said she believes this is likely to happen, according to Express UK.

Jasmine Anderson said: "I feel the crown would be passed to William initially. William will have much more success as King than Charles. I feel Harry and William could be coming together here and ending their strife.

"I feel much of the Royal Family will begin to live a life away from the public eye. I feel it is ending with William and Harry," she continued.

Meanwhile, in September the Insider had reported that King Charles abdication would shift the entire line of succession forward.

