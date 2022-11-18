Prince George, Prince William won’t follow Queen Elizabeth, King Charles footsteps

Prince William and his son Prince George are expected to abandon a royal tradition that was favoured by late Queen Elizabeth, and dated back to 1748 when George II was king.



Royal expert Richard Palmer believes while King Charles has decided to continue the tradition of having two birthdays, Prince William and George are expected to abandon the royal tradition when they become monarch.

The royal expert explained: “It is more difficult to have a military celebration like Trooping the Colour, which is the monarch’s official birthday parade, in the autumn or winter.”

Queen Elizabeth had an April birthday and continued the tradition of celebrating two birthdays.

He went on to say, “The King now (Charles), because his birthday is November 14th, he is going to continue the tradition.”

The royal expert continued, as Prince William and George’s birthdays fall in June and July respectively, they might abandon the tradition and celebrate only one.