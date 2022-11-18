King Charles found a ‘cheerleader’ and ‘number two’ in Queen Camilla

file footage

King Charles is said to have found a ‘cheerleader’ in now-wife Queen Consort Camilla during a time when he struggled to accept his ex-wife Diana’s stardom before their eventual 1996 divorce, as per a royal expert.



The remarks came from royal author and expert Andrew Morton, who once secretly corresponded with Diana herself for an explosive biography titled Diana: Her True Story in 1992, during a recent chat with Insider.

As per Morton, Camilla, formerly Parker-Bowles, had known the then-Prince of Wales for most of his life and served as a comforting shoulder for him during his tumultuous marriage to Diana.

The author told Insider: “He (Charles) has known Camilla for most of his lifetime. She has been a steady cheerleader waiting in the wings to console and comfort him…”

He added: “… in the way that he always really wanted somebody who would be a companion, but also who would be number two.”

Morton also claimed that in contrast, Diana’s popularity unnerved Charles, who struggled with accepting her stardom and that she ‘overshadowed’ him.

Morton said: “She (Diana) was the star of the show and he wasn't. And it was something that he found very difficult to take.”