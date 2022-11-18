Netflix ends Christina Applegate starrer 'Dead To Me' with a Good News: Find out

Netflix series Dead To Me have ended but the show's cast and creators won't be leaving the streaming platform.

On November 17th, 2022, Dead To Me completed its third and final season. The series had been running since May 2019 and ended with 30 episodes.

According to What's on Netflix, unlike many other shows that are canceled without any due notice, this wasn't done with Dead To Me. The series was given a final season order by Netflix because of which it came to a conclusive end.

Netflix is teaming up with Feldman for future projects like a 30-minute dark comedy No Good Deed from Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Dead To Me's executive producer Adam McKay is working with Netflix for Kings of America.

The show's star Linda Cardellini will be seen in seasons 1-3 of Bloodline. James Marsden is coming in upcoming ensemble comedy movie from Jerry Seinfeld, Unfrosted and Diana Maria Riva will be appearing in the new series Glamorous.

The show's creator and showrunner, Liz Feldman, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about why the show ended after the third season.

Liz Feldman said, "I always knew that it was going to be a short-lived show. I wanted three or four seasons, but I’m realistic in terms of where the show lives.

She also added, "It lives on a platform that doesn’t traditionally give more than three or four, or sometimes even one or two, seasons. I wanted the ending to feel important and not just, like, 'Oh shit, we’re going to get canceled!'"

The series' star Christina Applegate echoed the sentiments and said, "I will miss these ladies. But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans."