Saturday Nov 19 2022
Mandy Moore, husband Taylor Goldsmith celebrate fourth anniversay with sweet tribute

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Mandy Moore is still head over heels for husband, Taylor Goldsmith, as they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the two on stage as the Dawes frontman, 37, serenaded to her.

“Happy Anniversary, my love,” wrote Moore in the caption. “There is no greater husband, dad, songwriting partner, baby burper, toddler wrangler, cookie taste-tester, hand holder, adventure seeker, coffee aficionado, crossword solver, etc in all the land. I’m so grateful and lucky to get to do this life with you (and now 2 under two to boot).”

Moore concluded the post, “To many more years of looking at each other like this. Love you the most, @taylordawesgoldsmith.”

Underneath the post, Matthew Koma, Hilary Duff’s husband wrote, “Best wedding I’ve never been to.”

Lucius, American four-piece indie pop band, also commented, “What a pair!!! Happy anniversary lovebirds!!!!”

Songwriter Natalie Hemby wrote, “Happy Anniversary, you love birds [red heart emoji]

Goldsmith celebrated the occasion in an Instagram tribute of his own. "I'm married to a superhero and have been for exactly 4 years. Happy anniversary @mandymooremm," he wrote. "Thanks for introducing me to a level of joy and happiness I didn't think was possible.”

He also sweetly added, “You’re not my dream girl. You’re not my reality girl. You’re my dreams come true girl.”

The couple's whirlwind romance started on Instagram in 2015, when Moore tagged Dawes in a post praising their music. She recounted the story to People Magazine in 2017.

"I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram," she said. "Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history."

The pair got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot just one year later in a private backyard ceremony at their Pasadena home.

The couple shares sons August "Gus" Harrison, who is almost 2, and one-month-old Oscar Bennett. Moore announced the birth on Instagram last month with a brief tribute to their growing family.

