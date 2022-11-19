 
entertainment
Web Desk

King Charles not planning to 'humiliate' Harry, Andrew: 'Very little chance'

Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

King Charles does not want to humiliate his brother Prince Andrew and son Prince Harry any longer.

Royal expert Richard Palmer tells Daily Express that is it likely the monarch will not strip Duke titles from the two.

Mr Palmer said: “The interesting thing about the titles is the monarch has no power to remove them. So, it would need a change in the law.

“Rachael Maskell, the MP for York, is bringing a Private Members Bill to Parliament in early December that would do that.

“She is particularly concerned about the Duke of York and she thinks her constituents do not want Prince Andrew to be the Duke of York any longer.

“So, she wants to create the facility for the King to take the title away from him. But, a Private Member's Bill has very little chance of making it into law unless the Government takes it up and supports it.

“At the moment, there is no sign that the Government is going to do that, perhaps because the King does not want to do that.

“The King does not want to humiliate any further his brother or his youngest son, Prince Harry. That would be my guess.” 

