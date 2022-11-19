King Charles’ ‘secret rendezvous’ with teenage crush leaked

File Footage

Royal experts have just chimed in on King Charles’ secret meet-ups with his teenage crush Barbra Streisand.



Royal biographer Katie Schofield made these admissions on the To Di For Daily podcast with Christopher Anderson.

Ms Schofield started the conversation by saying, “I have read that there was flirtation, there was sincere interest and at a specific party — that you discuss in your book — he invites Barbra Streisand over and leaves not only the trophy wife at home, but also the mistress. So there's no Camilla no Diana, but here's Barbra Streisand.”

Mr Andersen also chimed in at this point and responded by saying, “She [Barbra] has basically admitted that there was a thing between them in recent years. They've got together at the Bel Air Hotel secretly — to have tea was the official explanation when they were found out.”

“Then Elton John shows up at Highgrove and oh wait, there she is curled up on the couch — Barbara Streisand. He was very surprised and shocked. There was something going on.”