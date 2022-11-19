 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Voice note scandal: Ulrika Jonsson supports Ferne McCann and says 'We all say things we regret’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Voice note scandal: Ulrika Jonsson supports Ferne McCann and says We all say things we regret’
Voice note scandal: Ulrika Jonsson supports Ferne McCann and says 'We all say things we regret’

Ulrika Jonsson showed support for Ferne McCann amid her voice note drama - admitting that 'we all say things we regret' and calling for the show First Time Mum not to be axed.

While the TV presenter, 55, did not encourage her for using 'disgusting' comments she added that most people do say things 'privately not intended for public consumption in personal communications'.

Former TOWIE star Ferne, 32, apologised to her ex Arthur Collins' acid attack victim Sophie Hall this week after calling her 'ugly' in leaked voice notes - but only 'in the face of serious threats'.

While she criticised the language used, Ulrika told The Sun: 'But at least she's accepting some responsibility for the situation. We all say things we regret. If you haven't, then you're either lying or you're Mother Teresa.

'We say things privately — not intended for public consumption — in personal communications.

Ulrika went on to say that while her voice notes were 'nothing short of a disgrace' and that they don't paint her in a very good light she shouldn't be sacked from her ITV show First Time Mum.

She said that people only need to put one foot wrong and 'decades of hard work and career go down the drain' - which is unfair.

Earlier this week Ferne apologised to acid attack victim Sophie after calling her 'ugly' in leaked voice notes - but only 'in the face of serious threats'.

In a statement shared to Instagram on Tuesday, the star admitted she was the voice in the shocking audio files, but also claimed she recorded them because she feared 'serious harm and in the face of significant threats'.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan not forced to leave royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan not forced to leave royal family
Kate Middleton set to receive another honour

Kate Middleton set to receive another honour
Princess Andre copies Katie Price in stunning pouty selfie

Princess Andre copies Katie Price in stunning pouty selfie
Prince William refuses to back a winner for I'm A Celeb

Prince William refuses to back a winner for I'm A Celeb
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forcing ‘giant headaches’ with rewrite calls

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forcing ‘giant headaches’ with rewrite calls
Aaron Carter's fiancée blames his manager for ‘using’ late star: ‘He used him in life’

Aaron Carter's fiancée blames his manager for ‘using’ late star: ‘He used him in life’
Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle ‘all new platforms’

Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle ‘all new platforms’
Adele fans rave about her Vegas show as opening night finally arrives

Adele fans rave about her Vegas show as opening night finally arrives
Emily Ratajkowski steps outside in style after confirming Pete Davidson's romance

Emily Ratajkowski steps outside in style after confirming Pete Davidson's romance
Madonna spends $100,000 on cosmetic procedures, says surgeon

Madonna spends $100,000 on cosmetic procedures, says surgeon

Kim Kardashian accused of being ‘insecure’ of ex Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski relationship

Kim Kardashian accused of being ‘insecure’ of ex Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski relationship
Dominic West suggests to feature Charles’ breakdance moment in ‘The Crown’

Dominic West suggests to feature Charles’ breakdance moment in ‘The Crown’