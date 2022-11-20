 
Sunday Nov 20 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could take big U-turn amid backlash?

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Amid ongoing backlash, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have reportedly put their deal with the streaming giant on risk.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly thinking to walk away from their multi-million-dollar deal after fresh snub from Netflix.

Harry and Meghan's hotly-anticipated series - rumoured to have been pushed back to 2023 in light of the backlash - will reportedly hit screens in December as the network has shunned the couple's demand. 

Meghan and Harry, who are already facing strong criticism for the series five of The Crown, have reportedly decided to get rid of the deal as they have made some demand.

They have caused "huge rewrite headaches" to the bosses of the streaming giant, according to new reports.

An unnamed source has told the National Enquirer: "They are renowned for being extremely demanding and entitled, requiring that everybody bow to their will and micromanaging everything from the script to the production. They are giving the people working behind the scenes major issues in terms of rewriting."

Royal expert Dan Wootton, who penned him a suggested resignation letter, has already called on the the royal couple to walk away from their agreement.

