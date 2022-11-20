 
Organization that supports Amber Heard blocks her girlfriend

Amber Heard's friend Eve Barlow has recorded her protest after she was blocked on Twitter by Woman's March.

"Antisemitism is string here," Barlow wrote on Twitter while sharing that she has been blocked by Women's March that supports Amber Heard.

The journalist did not share why she was blocked by the organization that works for women.

It was recently speculated that Amber Heard engaged in a huge physical fight with her rumoured girlfriend Eve Barlow.

According to International Business Times, Johnny Depp’s former wife left her girlfriend bruised following a physical fight in a hotel in Israel, where she was vacationing with daughter Oonagh Paige after defamation trial.

