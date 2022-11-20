 
entertainment
Emotional Adele thanks fans for 'perfect' first night of delayed Las Vegas residency

Emotional Adele thanks fans for 'perfect' first night of delayed Las Vegas residency

Adele seemed overwhelmed by emotions as she kicked off the first night of her Las Vegas residency. The singer expressed her joy on stage while thanking her fans.

The Easy on Me singer, 34, received a standing ovation as she took to the stage at Caesars Palace on Friday. She thanked her fans for waiting nearly a year for her rescheduled performance.

In her emotional speech, the Rolling in the Deep singer said, “Thank you so much for coming back to me. It looks just like I imagined it would, it’s just perfect, thank you.”

The Award-winning singer joked, “I don’t get to go off stage for about 50 minutes so I’m going to have a shitty face of streaked makeup for the whole first part of the show.”

Adele also shared how much ‘nervous’ and ‘scared’ and ‘happy’ she was for the night, adding, “It might be a bit wobbly at times because my nerves are out of control… ’It’s a [expletive] massive week for me this week.”

“It’s the Walking Dead finale on Sunday! It’s opening night, it’s the Walking Dead, it’s the Grammys and it’s the World Cup, [expletive] hell – there’s a lot going on,” she added.

For the unversed, Adele had been scheduled to perform Weekend with Adele at The Colosseum at the Caesars Palace hotel from January.

The singer was forced to postpone a day before the run began due to COVID-19 outbreak as her production was ‘not ready’ for the show to begin. 

