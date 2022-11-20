Chris Hemsworth didn't get surprised amid ominous health warning

Chris Hemsworth didn't get surprised amid an ominous health warning

Chris Hemsworth revealed the potential risk of Alzheimer's didn't surprise him as the actor's grandfather also battling the same disease.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the Thor star revealed, "Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death in the hope that we'll somehow avoid it. We all have this belief that we'll figure it out," he said. "Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality."

The original plan for the episode was to reveal his test results on camera; however, it changed after the discovery.

"Peter Attia, who is the longevity doctor in that episode, and overseeing a lot of the show, called [show creator] Darren [Aronofsky] and said, 'I don't want to tell him this on camera. We need to have an off-side conversation and see if he even wants this to be in the show,'" Hemsworth said. "It was pretty shocking because he called me up, and he told me."

However, it's not a proper diagnosis, the gene enabled makes Hemsworth "eight to 10 times" likely to develop Alzheimer's in the future.

"The show, which initially was an exploration of longevity and, of course, should be fun, became even more relevant and important for me, even more, poignant than I ever thought it would be," he shared.

"It was a really good catalyst to dive into everything I needed to be doing in either the prevention front or the management front or however you want to classify it. It's not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication."