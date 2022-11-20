 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘thrilled’ to see former girlfriend Chelsy Davy: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Prince Harry ‘thrilled’ to see former girlfriend Chelsy Davy: report

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry was reportedly thrilled to see his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy just after his wife Meghan Markle flew back to Canada back in March 2020.

Harry had reportedly visited Westminster Abbey with Meghan for a Commonwealth Day without their son Archie in early 2020.

Later, the Duchess returned to Canada to reunite with Archie, while Harry stayed in UK for a few more days.

Prince Harry’s pals organized a party in honour of the Duke before he returned to Canada.

The party was also attended by Harry’s former girlfriend Chelsy.

Prince Harry was surprised to see Chelsy at the party and he allegedly gave her the 'biggest hug'.

The Express UK, quoting the New Idea magazine, had reported on March 26, 2020, "Harry was beaming when he walked into the room and everyone was there waiting for him.

“He couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw Chelsy.

"He gave her the biggest hug. He was thrilled she was there. She and Harry have a serious connection."

Prince Harry and Chelsy dated on and off between 2004 and 2011.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears’ ex-assistant reveals she writes letters to the singer post-freedom

Britney Spears’ ex-assistant reveals she writes letters to the singer post-freedom
Jeffrey Epstein wanted the Firm’s riches in exchange for Prince Andrew?

Jeffrey Epstein wanted the Firm’s riches in exchange for Prince Andrew?
Prince Andrew seeking help from Bahrain in 'secret trip' for crisis at home: Report

Prince Andrew seeking help from Bahrain in 'secret trip' for crisis at home: Report
King Charles 'breaks promise' to dying Queen about brother Edward?

King Charles 'breaks promise' to dying Queen about brother Edward?
Kate Middleton: From happy childhood to royal romance

Kate Middleton: From happy childhood to royal romance
Chris Hemsworth didn't get surprised amid ominous health warning

Chris Hemsworth didn't get surprised amid ominous health warning
Sam Smith reveals their most ‘embarrassing’ tattoo

Sam Smith reveals their most ‘embarrassing’ tattoo
King Charles hosts first state visit of his reign

King Charles hosts first state visit of his reign
Emotional Adele thanks fans for ‘perfect’ first night of delayed Las Vegas residency

Emotional Adele thanks fans for ‘perfect’ first night of delayed Las Vegas residency
Chris Brown says AMAs cancelled his Michael Jackson tribute last minute

Chris Brown says AMAs cancelled his Michael Jackson tribute last minute
'Blonde' star Ana de Armas targeted 'human underneath' Marilyn Monroe

'Blonde' star Ana de Armas targeted 'human underneath' Marilyn Monroe

Billy Ray Cyrus refutes claims of drama within family over his engagement

Billy Ray Cyrus refutes claims of drama within family over his engagement