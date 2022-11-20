 
Kate Middleton hopes for another daughter amid pregnancy rumours

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly hoping for another daughter amid reports she is pregnant with baby number four with husband Prince William.

Prince William and Kate are already parents to daughter Princess Charlotte, and sons Prince George and Prince Louis.

The Closer magazine, per IBT, reported Kate Middleton has "always been broody and would love another baby."

The report further claims, citing a royal source, if Kate Middleton could only have her way, she "would love a little sister for Charlotte, like she has in her sister Pippa."

Kate Middleton and Prince William have so far remained mum on the claims they are expecting their baby number four.

However, according to a report by the Star Magazine, the couple had informed Queen Elizabeth about the exciting news before she died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle.

The Queen was the first Kate and William told about pregnancy with their baby number four.

